Bella Thorne Gets Wet In Yellow Bikini, “Most Insane Photo Shoot, OMG”

When not filming a TV series or movie, actress Bella Thorne is busy breaking the Internet with her provocative photos on Instagram. When she unleashed the stunning one-shoulder yellow bikini series below (yes, that’s a garden hose in her hand), fellow IG bikini model Neyleen Ashley replied: “The most insane shoot I got to witness in person and OMG.” Bikini model Isa Buscemi also wrote: “glad I got to witness this in person.”

The bikini photo shoot below with Bella and Malu looks like it was fun too.

You can also watch Bella in the rock and roll series Paradise City with the late Cameron Boyce.