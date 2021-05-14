Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Gorgeous Blue Bikini, Victoria’s Secret Model “Obsessed”

Actress/singer/model Hailee Steinfeld is best known for her roles in films including True Grit (Mattie Ross) and in the Pitch Perfect movie franchise (Emily Junk), among others. When not on a TV or movie set, the 24-year-old is promoting her bikini collection with the famous Frankie’s Bikinis label.

When Hailee dropped the stunning blue floral bikini pic above, Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill wrote, “Obsessed.” Fellow model/singer/actress Ashley Benson also chimed in, “Yes Hails.”

Below is photo of Taylor who knows how to wear a bikini, too.

Get ready to see more of Hailee: she’s starring in the Marvel Comics TV series Hawkeye with Florence Pugh, and in the series Emily Dickinson as the young rebellious poet.