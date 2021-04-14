Who Is Murial at ‘Home Economics’ Wedding Table?

In the Home Economics episode ‘Mermaid Taffetta Wedding Dress, $1999,’ the Hayworth family is invited to the wedding of longtime family friend Spags (guest star Dustin Ybarra). When Connor (Jimmy Tatro) enlists Tom’s (Topher Grace) help to write and re-write a wedding toast, things take an unexpected turn between the brothers and their fellow guests try to break it up. The character of Murial is portrayed by Nora Dunn.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member (1985-1990) made her big screen debut in the 1988 movie Working Girl with Oscar winner Melanie Griffith. Nora went on to land roles in films including Pineapple Express, Bruce Almighty, Three Kings, Bulworth, and Passion Fish, among many others.

Home Economics airs Wednesdays at 8:30 pm on ABC, right after The Goldbergs at 8 pm and right before The Conners at 9 pm.