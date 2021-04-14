John Travolta’s Daughter Turns 21, Gets Bangs and Plays Alice in Wonderland

Ella Bleu Travolta is the 21-year-old daughter of Hollywood legend John Travolta (Saturday Night Fever, Grease, Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty) and the late actress Kelly Preston (Jerry MacGuire), who died in July 2020, after a two year battle with breast cancer: she was 57. Ella is the eldest of three children: brother Jett (who died at the age of 16 in 2009) and brother Benjamin who is now 10 years old.

When Ella shared the pretty pics above, she wrote: “I haven’t had bangs since I was about 9… so here we go again I guess! At least for a little while.” And she’s been showered with compliments ever since. Some fans say she looks like “a beautiful mixture of both your mom and dad” and more than one have pointed out the resemblance to actress Liv Tyler, daughter of Aerosmith lead singer Steve Tyler.

Get ready to see more of Ella Travolta. After dancing with her dad in the Super Bowl ad below, she’s landed a role on the film Get Lost, a modern twist on Alice in Wonderful. Ella plays Alice aka Alicia who meets interesting and magical characters while backpacking through Europe.