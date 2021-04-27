Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Supergirl’ Young Cat Actress Says “Nobody’s Touching This Virgin Hair”

by in Culture | April 27, 2021

Calista Flockhart on Supergirl (CW photo)

Calista Flockhart as Cat Grant on Supergirl (CW photo)

On the Supergirl episode “Prom Night!”, Nia and Brainy attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time-traveling back to Kara’s home in 2009. There they meet young Cat Grant who’s portrayed by actress Eliza Helm.

When Eliza (who’s a natural redhead, btw) shared the blond in hot pink skinny jeans, behind-the-scenes photo above from Vancouver, her fans went wild. One wrote: “CANNOT WAIT!” and another wrote “WAZZZZZZZUP 2000s glow“.

When one fellow redhead asked “wearing a wig right???”, Eliza replied “of couuuurse. Nobody’s touching this virgin hair.”

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on CW.

