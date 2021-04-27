‘Supergirl’ Young Cat Actress Says “Nobody’s Touching This Virgin Hair”

On the Supergirl episode “Prom Night!”, Nia and Brainy attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time-traveling back to Kara’s home in 2009. There they meet young Cat Grant who’s portrayed by actress Eliza Helm.

When Eliza (who’s a natural redhead, btw) shared the blond in hot pink skinny jeans, behind-the-scenes photo above from Vancouver, her fans went wild. One wrote: “CANNOT WAIT!” and another wrote “WAZZZZZZZUP 2000s glow“.

When one fellow redhead asked “wearing a wig right???”, Eliza replied “of couuuurse. Nobody’s touching this virgin hair.”

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on CW.