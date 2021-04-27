Sharon Stone Flaunts ‘Madonna’ Crop Top, Miley Cyrus Says “So F***ing Hot”

Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone is promoting her new book The Beauty of Living Twice. And when not sending autographed books to people, the 63-year-old stunning blonde continues to model as seen on the cover of Elle Spain below.

Wearing a mock turtleneck crop top and low-riding pants, to some fans, Sharon is striking a “weird resemblance” to Madonna‘s “Lucky Star” video. (Madonna is just one year younger than Sharon Stone, btw.)

Sharon does know how to wear a pair of fishnets as seen in the video below which everyone from Miley Cyrus and Lisa Rinna says is “so hot.”

Get ready to see more of Sharon: she’s playing herself in the upcoming comedy Here Today with Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish (in theaters in May 2021).