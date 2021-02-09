‘Matching Hearts’ Star Taylor Cole Met Husband on Hallmark Movie Set

‘Matching Hearts’ Star Met Real-Life Husband on Hallmark Movie Set

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Matching Hearts is professional matchmaker Julia Palmer (Taylor Cole). Right before Valentine’s Day, she’s given the task to find a match for handsome, success and single Daniel O’Conner (Ryan Paevey). Julia soon discovers it’s she who is his perfect match!

In real life, after filming Matching Hearts, actress Taylor Cole got married.

Although she was planning a 100-guest wedding in the summer of 2020, she and her groom, Cam, streamed their big day with family and friends, as seen in the photos below.

Taylor and writer/producer Cameron Larson met on the set of a Hallmark movie. How they met is very similar to Matching Hearts. She says she tried to play match maker for Cam “attempting to set him up with a few friends of mine,” but just like in the movie, “none of the matches worked and we both realized we were perfect for each other.”

Matching Hearts airs again on Hallmark Channel on Tuesday, February 9 at 7 pm.