‘9-1-1 Lone Star’ Dispatcher Helps Dominatrix and Her Slave In Shocking Situation

In the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode ‘Friends With Benefits,’ while Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his gorgeous ex-wife Gwyneth (Lisa Edelstein, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) figure out the next steps of their rekindled relationship, the 126 is on the scene when a disastrous wedding comes crumbling down.

Meanwhile, 9-1-1 dispatcher Grace Ryder (Sierra Aylina McClain, Empire) helps a dominatrix and her slave involved in “a shocking situation.” Check out the sneak peek video above.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 pm on FOX, right after the original series 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett at 8 pm.