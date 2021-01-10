Who Is Wife Sheryl In ‘The Nanny Murders’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the new Lifetime movie The Nanny Murders is Jamie (Mia Topalian). When she’s hired by her idol, famous business tycoon Walton Page (Coby Ryan McLaughlin), she’s beyond excited. But on the job, when he makes unwanted sexual advances, and “really crosses the line,” Jamie discovers a dark secret of his and it turns out he’s willing to kill to keep it a secret.

Walton’s wife Sheryl is portrayed by Adrianne “Ari” Zucker.

Ari Zucker is best known for her role as Nicole Walker on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. She’s been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award four times — most recently in 2020!

The Nanny Murders premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, January 10 at 8 pm.