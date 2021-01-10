Cynthia Bailey’s Stepdaughter Flaunts Tiny Bikini Pics, “Unapologetic”

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode ‘Don’t Come For Me Unless I’ve Invited You,’ after nearly spoiling Cynthia Bailey‘s proposal last year, Kenya Moore seeks redemption with a surprise engagement dinner. Kenya uses the opportunity to confront Porsha Williams about being uninvited to her party and Kandi Burruss sends her daughter, Riley, off to New York.

When not filming RHOA, Cynthia — who is now Cynthia Bailey Hill — spends time with her family including new husband Mike Hill and his gorgeous daughter Kayla Hill.

Cynthia recently sent birthday wishes to Kayla (she’s 19!) with the amazing series of tiny bikini pics above, and encouraged the UCLA student “to continue to be unapologetically you.”

Cynthia also kiddingly blames her stepdaughter for the 20 lbs. she gained in quarantine, thanks to Kayla’s “delicious” cakes!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 pm on Bravo.