Who Is Drew’s Social Ladder Climbing Ex-Wife Julia on ‘B Positive’?

The protagonist of the new CBS sitcom B POSITIVE is therapist and newly divorced dad Drew (Thomas Middleditch). When he goes to the doctor’s, he’s told that he’s in renal failure and needs a new kidney. He finds a match in his former high school classmate Gina (Broadway star Annaleigh Ashford) who’s still trying to figure out where she belongs in the world.

Drew’s social ladder climbing realtor ex-wife Julia (who cheated on him) is portrayed by Sara Rue.

Sara is known known for her roles on American Housewife (Nancy Granville), A Series of Unfortunate Events (Olivia), Bones (Karen Delfs), Mom (Candace), Rules of Engagement (Brenda), and Less Than Perfect (Claude Casey), among others.

