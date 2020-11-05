Who Is Kooky Kidney Donor Gina on ‘B Positive’ TV Show?

Broadway Star Annaleigh Ashford Plays Kidney Donor Gina on ‘B Positive’ TV Show

TV producer Chuck Lorre’s new CBS sitcom B POSITIVE is about a newly divorced dad named Drew (Thomas Middleditch) who needs a new kidney. He finds a match when he runs into a “rough-around-the-edges” woman from his past, former high school classmate Gina (Annaleigh Ashford).

Annaleigh Ashford is known for her roles on Younger (Shelly Rozansky), Masters of Sex (Betty DiMello), and in the 2007 TV movie Legally Blonde: The Musical (as Margot), among others. She will appear next on Impeachment: American Crime Story as Paula Jones opposite Clive Owens who plays Bill Clinton.

On Broadway, Annaleigh is known for her roles as Lauren in Kinky Boots (2013-2014) and her Tony Award winning performance as Essie Carmichael in You Can’t Take it With You (2014-2015). She also starred in Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in 2017 (see Steven Sondheim fundraiser above).

B Positive airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm on CBS, right after Young Sheldon at 8 pm and right before Mom at 9 pm. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]