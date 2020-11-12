Who Is Admiral Cornwell on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’?

On the Star Trek: Discovery episode “Lethe”, while the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery is intrigued by new addition Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif); Sarek (James Frain) seeks Burnham’s help, in turn rekindling her memories of the past; and Admiral Cornwell (Jayne Brook) questions Captain Gabriel Lorca’s (Jason Isaacs) tactics.

[NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]

Actress Jayne Brook is also known for her role son Major Crimes (Vicky Landon), Private Practice (Dr. Meg Porter), Boston Legal (Rachel Lewiston), John Doe (Jamie Avery), The District (Mary Ann Mitchell), Sports Night (Abby Jacobs), and Chicago Hope (Dr. Diane Grad), among many others. Fun fact for sci-fi fans: Jayne made her acting debut in the 1987 film Superman IV: The Quest for Peace with the late great Christopher Reeve as the iconic superhero.

Jayne also played the mean receptionist in the 1991 movie Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead with Christina Applegate! See clip above.

Star Trek: Discovery airs Thursdays at 10 pm on CBS, right after The Unicorn at 9:30, Mom at 9 pm, B Positive at 8:30 pm, and Young Sheldon at 8 pm.