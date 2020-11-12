Who Is Gorgeous Mystery Woman Shannon on ‘The Unicorn’?

In the Season 2 premiere episode of The Unicorn, “There’s Something About Whoever-She-Was,” while Natalie (Makenzie Moss) tries to convince her father Wade (Walton Goggins) that she’s old enough to get her ears pierced, Wade sets out to find that woman he met briefly in a cemetery parking lot with a skunk on the Season 1 finale. The mystery woman is named Shannon and she’s portrayed by Natalie Zea.

She’s known for her roles on The Detour (Robin Parker; see clip above), White Famous (Amy Von Getz), Justified (Winona Hawkins), The Following (Claire Matthews), Under the Dome (Maxine Seagrave), Californication (Carrie), Dirty Sexy Money (Karen Darling), and the daytime soap opera Passions (Gwen Hotchkiss), among others.

She married her Passions co-star Travis Schuldt. And on their fifth wedding anniversary she rocked the string bikini above.

Natalie will appear next on the big screen in the dark romantic comedy film Happily opposite Joel McHale.

The Unicorn airs Thursdays at 9:30 pm on CBS, right after Mom at 9 pm, B Positive at 8:30 pm, and Young Sheldon at 8 pm. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]