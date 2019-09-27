Sofia Vergara Bamboozles Son With Creepy Realistic 3D Dog Cake

When not judging America’s Got Talent, Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara spends time with her family including her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. For his birthday, they had a custom cake featuring a very realistic replica of their dog Baguette curled up on a green pillow. And lots of donuts.

Manolo wrote of the celebration: “A surprise early socially distanced outdoor movie night! For me! I was bamboozled! I was surprised!”

Actress Jessica Alba replied to the party photos: “Next time invite me!”

The West Hollywood company that created the realistic looking 3D sculpted dog cake, Cake and Art, also does cat cakes!