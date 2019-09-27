Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Sofia Vergara Bamboozles Son With Creepy Realistic 3D Dog Cake

by in America's Got Talent, Culture | September 15, 2020

MODERN FAMILY - ABC's "Modern Family" stars Sofía Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. (ABC/Jill Greenberg)

Sofia Vergara on Modern Family (ABC/Jill Greenberg)

When not judging America’s Got Talent, Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara spends time with her family including her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. For his birthday, they had a custom cake featuring a very realistic replica of their dog Baguette curled up on a green pillow. And lots of donuts.

Manolo wrote of the celebration: “A surprise early socially distanced outdoor movie night! For me! I was bamboozled! I was surprised!”

Actress Jessica Alba replied to the party photos: “Next time invite me!”

The West Hollywood company that created the realistic looking 3D sculpted dog cake, Cake and Art, also does cat cakes!

She tolerates me.

