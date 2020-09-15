Rosario Dawson Suspended on Stage In Georgia With Snoop Dogg, “Go Big”

Actress Rosario Dawson will appear next on the big screen in the touching film The Water Man. It’s about a boy named Gunner (Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us) who sets out to save his ill mother Mary (Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure said to have magical healing powers.

Selma star David Oyelowo, who stars as the boy’s father Amos, also makes his directorial debut and produces with his Selma co-star Oprah Winfrey.

When not promoting The Water Man or spending time with boyfriend Senator Cory Booker (see cute couple photo below), Rosario has been filming the new TBS game show Go-Big with rapper Snoop Dogg, country singer Jennifer Nettles and pro wrestler “The American Nightmare” Cody in Macon, Georgia.

The four celebrities judge an extreme talent competition — no singing or dancing; think monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery. The winner goes home with a cash prize of $100,000.

They’re filming ten episodes at the Macon Coliseum under strict Covid-19 safety protocols and isolating together for the duration of production.

In the sneak peek video above, during one of the most daring acts, Rosario is suspended over the stage by a man who lifts her up with a chain wrapped around her waist and connected to his face. Go-Big Show will premiere in 2021.