Bill Maher Gets Real With ‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ Director Tim Miller

On Season 18 of Real Time with Bill Maher, the host gets real with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen (Disloyal: A Memoir), two-time Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda (Coming Home, Klute), stand-up comedian Trae Crowder (The Liberal Redneck), and Republican Voters Against Trump political director Tim Miller on Friday, September 18.

Neoconservative political analyst Bill Kristol is the founding member of Republican Voters Against Trump. The former Chief of Staff to Vice President Dan Quayle and editor-at-large of The Weekly Standard is now editor-at-large of The Bulwark, where Miller also writes.

Republican Voters Against Trump, which is devoted to preventing Donald Trump’s reelection, is circulating videos featuring former Trump Administration staffers (including top Pence advisor Olivia Troye, above) who are speaking out against the president and endorsing Biden.

Miller, who has been a Republican “all my life” worked for Jeb Bush‘s presidential campaign in 2016 and John McCain‘s presidential run in 2008. He voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and says: “I look forward to voting for Joe Biden.”

