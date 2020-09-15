Donald Trump Jr Poses With Billionaire Heiress Bikini Model, “Dangerous Woman”

Donald Trump, Jr. is promoting his new book Liberal Privilege and self-proclaimed “billionaire heiress” and “business bombshell” Andrea Catsimatidis threw a book party in his honor. The Manhattan Republican Party Chair posed with Don, Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle (see below) and wrote: “So great to see two of my favorite patriots.”

Andrea followed up that post with the string bikini video below set to the Ariana Grande song Dangerous Woman.

In the red bikini video below, Andrea explains why she’s so patriotic and tells the story of her father John Catsimatidis, “a poor immigrant, but a legal one” who “learned English from a 6-inch television set and his father worked seven days a week as a busboy so my dad could go to college.”

John Catsimatidis went on to build the multi-billion-dollar company Red Apple Group, which owns assets in the energy, real estate, supermarket (Gristede’s) and media industries (TALKRADIO 77 WABC).

In March 2020, Andrea shared the photo above from Kimberly Guilfoyle’s birthday celebration at President Trump’s Mar-a-Largo resort.

Andrea’s father John with Donald Trump at the opening of Commerce Bank in Manhattan, 17 years ago…