Angela Simmons Pours Into Body-Clinging Superhero Dress, “Some Nights Be Like…”

On the Growing Up Hip Hop episode “JoJo Makes a No-No,” Bow Wow (aka Shad Moss) throws a big-time night out for the bachelor party of JoJo Simmons, but things get out of control. When JoJo’s sister Angela Simmons appears, Bow sweats it out in the hot seat.

When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela Simmons is likely in front of a camera and looking gorgeous. She recently posed in a tight black mini dress cinched with a big buckled belt and a long flowing cape.

When she posted the photos above, more than one fan wrote how she looked like a goddess but the most clever comparison was to a superhero. “When you have dinner at 8 and need to save Gotham around 9:30-10ish.” She captions it “Some LA nights be like …. Tonight ….”

Oh and this is how you get ready for superhero duty:

