Miley Cyrus Looks Hotter Than Ever In Skin-Tight Leather Peek-A-Boo Pants

Suerstar Miley Cyrus is on a roll like we haven’t seen since she got off that wrecking ball. Always a dynamic personality, Miley is now showing so many sides of herself so consistently on Instagram that the fans are just going nuts for their Queen.

From the voice to the visual, Miley is just crushing it. Check her out above in a pair of lace-tie peek-a-boo red leather pants that are so Miley-if-she-was-Jim-Morrison perfect!

Her red Chanel bag not even tagged on the ‘gram — just part of being Miley and working what you want. “You’ve been red. ❤️” is how our star tags the post.

Oh and speaking of Jim Morrison and Miley — here she is rocking The Doors and swaying those superstar hips in a mini dress to die for.