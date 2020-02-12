Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Miley Cyrus Looks Hotter Than Ever In Skin-Tight Leather Peek-A-Boo Pants

by in Culture | February 12, 2020

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, photo: Casey J. Hopkins [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Suerstar Miley Cyrus is on a roll like we haven’t seen since she got off that wrecking ball. Always a dynamic personality, Miley is now showing so many sides of herself so consistently on Instagram that the fans are just going nuts for their Queen.

you’ve been red. ❤️💋💯

From the voice to the visual, Miley is just crushing it. Check her out above in a pair of lace-tie peek-a-boo red leather pants that are so Miley-if-she-was-Jim-Morrison perfect!

Her red Chanel bag not even tagged on the ‘gram — just part of being Miley and working what you want. “You’ve been red. ❤️” is how our star tags the post.

Oh and speaking of Jim Morrison and Miley — here she is rocking The Doors and swaying those superstar hips in a mini dress to die for.

