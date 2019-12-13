Kourtney Kardashian Got Stopped At Red Light, Adrienne Bailon Is There For It

Reality TV star and all-around super-celeb Kourtney Kardashian is always thinking about her fans. Always. Here’s Kourtney driving along in stylish mode — wearing her seatbelt, it should be said — and bang, impeding her progress is one of those pesky red lights.

A delay? No! Opportunity knocks! Kourtney delivers a triptych of her traffic pause, a closeup triple pic facial where she is just looking maddeningly beautiful! “Red light special” she captions the post. (Something tells us it’s been forever — literally — since she’s seen a “blue light special.”

It took less than 16 hours for fans to award Kourtney a million plus likes. And model/actress/tv host Adrienne Bailon is leading the charge; Bailon is so there for this red light special. She says in the comments: “Stunning.” And she knows stunning: