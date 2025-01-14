Liz Cheney Attacks Republicans: “Do You Lack the Courage?”

The Department of Justice released former Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s election interference report on Tuesday which asserts that the evidence his team compiled would have led to Donald Trump‘s conviction at trial if he hadn’t won the 2024 election. The report cites evidence of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and spread election claims he knew were false.

Former Rep. and Chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the Capitol Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded on X by writing: “The Special Counsel’s 1/6 Report, made public last night, confirms the unavoidable facts of 1/6 yet again. DOJ’s exhaustive and independent investigation reached the same essential conclusions as the Select Committee. All this DOJ evidence must be preserved.

“But most important now, as the Senate considers confirming Trump’s Justice Department nominees: if those nominees cooperated with Trump’s deceit to overturn the 2020 election, they cannot now be entrusted with the responsibility to preserve the rule of law and protect our Republic. As our framers knew, our institutions only hold when those in office are not compromised by personal loyalty to a tyrant.

“So this question is now paramount for Republicans: Will you faithfully perform the duties the framers assigned to you and do what the Constitution requires? Or do you lack the courage?”

Sara Spector, a criminal defense attorney in Midland, Texas, responded to Cheney: “As an ex prosecutor and a current criminal defense attorney I’m most disturbed by Trump’s utilization of social media to intimidate witnesses against him. This should be yet another criminal charge of interference in a criminal investigation. This is the most troubling aspect of Jack Smith’s report. See attached.”

Spector added about Trump: “Even more disturbing is he now has free reign on Musk’s and Zuckerberg’d platforms to intimidate and even prosecute those who exercise their freedom of speech.”