John Travolta’s Daughter Stuns in Chanel Mini Dress, “A Beauty Like Her Mama”

Legendary Hollywood movie star John Travolta (Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction, Grease, Hairspray, Primary Colors) rang in the New Year with his 24-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta and 14-year-old son Benjamin Travolta. The star shared the family photo below.

When not singing or acting, Ella Bleu is often modeling as seen below in a black zipper mini dress on the cover of Hunger magazine.

The 5’10” brunette beauty struck more than one pose in a variety of chic ensembles and accessories from the Chanel Cruise 2024/25 collection.

Note: Ella Bleu made her modeling debut at Fashion Week New York in 2022, see below.

More than one fan remarked on the resemblance to her mother, the late actress Kelly Preston (Jerry Maguire, Twins, Space Camp). One replied: “You look so much like your beautiful Mom!!” another chimed in “She’s a beauty like her mama.”

Before her passing, Preston shared the closeup photo above with her daughter on November 5, 2019 and wrote: “Better late than never… right?! I was a Pokémon trainer bc Ben was Pikachu that afternoon and Ella is just beautiful.” Her fans agreed then, too, that Ella Bleu is “just like her momma.”