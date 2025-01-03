Jordana Brewster Flaunts Sideboob in String Bikini, “So Sexy”

Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster is best known for her role as Mia in the Fast & Furious film franchise with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron and Ludacris, among others, but she’s promoting a new film, a horror movie.

With the stunning photos below of the raven-haired beauty in a stunning white hot scalloped bikini on the beach, Brewster wrote: “New year…new killer. You might be safer single #hearteyesmovie is in theatres 2/7/25.” Swipe to see Slide #4 for a side-boob close-up.

Brewster’s fans are going wild over the new bikini pics. As one replied: “So sexy.” Note: She wore a similar if not the same bikini in an olive green when she took an ice cold plunge this summer.

Brewster stars in the upcoming slasher horror movie Heart Eyes which was filmed in Auckland, New Zealand. It’s about a serial killer, known as the “Heart Eyes Killer” because the killer targets romantic couples on Valentine’s Day. Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer) — see below — and Devon Sawa (Final Destination) co-star.