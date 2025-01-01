Mary J Blige Stuns in Plunging Corset, “Gorgeous”

Hip hop mega star Mary J Blige, who was recently inducted into the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, wished her millions of fans a Happy New Year on Wednesday with the stunning photo below of Blige rocking a corset with a plunging neckline.

Blige’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new pic. More than one replied “Gorgeous” and fellow singer Tamar Braxton replied with a red heart emoji.

It’s going to be a busy year for Blige: she just announced that she’s added more dates to her upcoming For My Fans Tour which kicks off on January 30 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (She’s added more shows in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Memphis, Las Vegas and Austin.)

And in addition to promoting her recently released album Gratitude — her 15th album! — the 53-year-old singer/actress is also promoting her new Lifetime TV movie Mary J Blige’s Family Affair, which premieres on January 25 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

Blige is also traveling overseas this summer as she and 50 Cent are performing together in Paris, France on July 13th 2025 at La Defense Arena.

Note: Blige was inducted into the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with fellow inductees Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang and Dionne Warwick.

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony airs Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 8 pm ET on CBS.