Jennifer Lopez Sticks Tongue Out at Paparazzi

Triple-threat entertainer Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan) spent time between Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Aspen, Colorado. Wherever the mega star goes, the paparazzi follow, as seen below in a restaurant.

When British tabloid magazine Hello shared the series — swipe to see Lopez sticking her tongue out at one of the photographers — it captioned it: “Jennifer Lopez spotted in Aspen this weekend is *all* us between Christmas and New Year.”

On New Year’s Eve, JLo shared the playful video below of her “hiding” behind palm fronds in a stunning green dress and set to her song, ‘Waiting for Tonight.’

Get ready to see more of the Hollywood star: Lopez stars in the upcoming remake of Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the 1978 novel of the same title. There was also a 1983 play and a 1985 movie starring the late actors William Hurt and Raul Julia, and Sônia Braga as the Spider Woman, the role JLo takes on.

Above: Lopez with her Kiss of the Spider Woman co-stars Tonatiuh (far left, green suit) and Diego Luna (far right in tuxedo) — the two young men star as the two political prisoners Luis Molina (Tonatiuh/William Hurt) and Valentin Arregui (Luna/Raul Julia).

The new Kiss of the Spider Woman film, which was directed by the legendary Bill Condon (Chicago, Kinsey, Gods and Monsters), will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Colorado on January 26, 2025. Note: Lopez’s ex-husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are producers of the film.