Kesha Stuns in Tight Red Bodysuit with Male Dancers, “Pup Play” Goes Mainstream

Pop star Kesha was one of the megastar singers who performed from Las Vegas for ABC’s live annual show Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday night.

As seen below, the blonde beauty performed her newly released single ‘Joyride’ in a stunning red hot vinyl bodysuit with matching above-the-knee stiletto boots — and with a crew of male dancers in a black dog masks and black fishnet tops.

Above and below: Kesha and four “pup” dancers on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 (Disney/Eric McCandless)

More than one fan commented on the “pups” and the display of “pup play,” which is a form of role-playing where adults take on the characteristics of a young dog. Participants, known as “pups”, dress up and act like dogs to evoke relaxation and intimacy, or it can be sexual in nature.

One fan replied: “yayy the pups” with fire emojis while another fan voiced his surprise: “PUPS?! ON ABC?!? Pup play has gone MAINSTREAM” with an applauding hands emoji.

As a bonus: Below is the official, dramatic music video for ‘Joyride’ which Kesha fans appreciate. As one replied: “I really didn’t think we were gonna get a music video for JOYRIDE and then she said ACTION!!!”