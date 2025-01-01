Rachel Zegler Stuns in Closeup Bikini Pic, “A Real Honey”

Hollywood and Broadway star Rachel Zegler (Juliet, Snow White, West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods) is wishing her millions of fans on Instagram a Happy New Year and with a slideshow of photos highlighting 2024 “moments of joy.”

As seen below, the slideshow starts with a closeup photo of her modeling a dark green bikini.

Zegler’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the slideshow and the variety of fashion-forward ensembles she rocked while promoting her projects. Celebrity stylist Sarah Slutsky replied: “A real honey.”

Above and below are some favorite photos that didn’t make the 2024 slideshow, but fans say should have. Slutsky wrote of the chartreuse crop top with briefs set above: “in her sparkle era.”

Get ready to see more of Zegler: she stars as the titular character of the highly anticipating Snow White movie (a live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) which will be in theaters on March 21, 2025. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) plays the Evil Queen.

Zegler recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (below) where she dissed about about the iconic fairy tale character, Snow White.