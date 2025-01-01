Tinashe Twerks in Bodysuit in Vegas, Crowd Goes Wild

TV personality Ryan Seacrest hosted the annual Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve televised event from New York City with his new American Idol judge Carrie Underwood.

While Underwood performed several of her songs live and outdoors in the iconic area of Times Square, other celebrity singers performed in other locations on New Year’s Eve — including Tinashe at the Rockin’ Eve venue in Las Vegas.

Above: Tinesha (third from right without mini skirt) and dancers performing “2 On” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025, (Disney/Eric McCandless)

As seen below, Tinashe wore a stunning tuxedo black bodysuit with silver accents, thigh-high hosiery and stilettos for her performance — she sang her 2014 hit “2 On.” When she turned her back to the live audience and twerked the crowd went wild with encouraging hooting and hollering.

Get ready to see more of the the 31-year-old singer/dancer as she continues to promote her seventh album Quantum Baby, which includes her new hit songs, ‘Nasty’ and ‘No Broke Boys’ (video below), and her 2024-2025 Match My Freak: World Tour, which includes shows in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.