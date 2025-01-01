Carrie Underwood Stuns in Plunging Suit, “Slaying”

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood joined her American Idol co-star Ryan Seacrest in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. As seen below, the 8-time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum artist turned heads on the Rockin’ Eve stage in a silver suit with a plunging neckline when she performed live.

Underwood’s fans are going wild over her live performance. As one replied: “Singing live in 45 degree weather and still slaying.”

Underwood sang more than one song in Times Square before the ball dropped as seen below. Sitting in a plexiglass champagne glass with a pink fringe jacket over that plunging silver suit, the blonde beauty sang her 2022 song “Pink Champagne.”

In between performances, Underwood and Seacrest presented 2025 American Idol contestant R&B singer Filo Ebid (below) with a Platinum Ticket, which means he doesn’t have to go through the preliminary rounds of the talent competition.

♬ original sound – AmericanIdol @americanidol We're kicking 2025 off with a bang as host Ryan Seacrest and new judge Carrie Underwood give a New Year's Rockin' Eve toast and the PLATINUM TICKET to Filo! #IDOL

The Egyptian-born singer is a student at the prestigious Berklee School of Music where he says he’s on a journey “fueled by a love for human connection.”

Get ready to see more of Underwood: she will return to American Idol as a judge for the ABC season premiere (March 9) and her upcoming concert/docuseries, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, will be available to stream on Hulu and with Hulu on Disney+ beginning January 24.