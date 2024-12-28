Lara Trump Applauded by Rapper French Montana

Former RNC co-chair Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, announced on social media that she has withdrawn her name from consideration for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant when Marco Rubio (R-FL) becomes Secretary of State in the second Trump administration.

With the announcement, Ms. Trump teased: “I do have a big announcement for all of you that I’m excited to share in January, so, stay tuned.”

MAGA loyalists are replying with praise of Ms. Trump including Fox News star Monica Crowley who wrote “You are a tireless patriot, amazing Lara! Can’t wait to see what your next adventure will be.” Rapper French Montana also replied, with a series of applauding hands emojis.

In July, French Montana shared the photo below of him with the RNC co-chair in his music studio and captioned it: “Look who came to check me at the studio @laraleatrump she love her some MONTANA.”

Comments left by French Montana fans tended toward the negative, including “unfollowed and you coming off the playlist.”

One fan replied: “Thanks for letting me know which part of destroying democracy U rocking with.” Another teased French Montana, “Working on a pardon eh?”

Another fan pointed out to the Moroccan-born rapper: “Project 2025 literally says they want to ban Muslims and send all the immigrants back to their homeland, so good luck with that lol.”

[Note: French Montana, who was raised Muslim, immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 13.]

Grassroots organizations including Muslims for Just Futures have been encouraging Muslim communities in the U.S. to resist Project 2025, which they describe as “a profound and immediate threat to the rights and well-being of our communities, driven by a dangerous White Christian Nationalist agenda.”

Note: In 2018, French Montana spoke out against then-President Trump and his stance on immigration: ” I don’t respect nobody who take away education from students. [Trump] took away education from millions of students. They don’t have the DACA program. You know, this country was built on immigrants. Nobody’s from here.”

As seen in the video below, French Montana teamed up with MTV and the nonprofit Get Schooled to launch a campaign called “We Are the Dream” which provides resources to undocumented immigrants and help them get higher education.