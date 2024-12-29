Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Plunging Silk Dress, ‘Too Much’

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is entertaining her close to 30 million followers on Instagram this holiday season with selfies and candid photos taken inside her Manhattan home.

As seen in the slideshow below, the brunette beauty stunned in a black silk dress with a plunging neckline and cat eye makeup. Swipe to see more of Ratajkowski in that dress and with her 3-year-old son, Sly.

Ratajkowski shared the photo series below of her decorating her home and partying with friends including mega pop sta Dua Lipa.

Get ready to see more of Ratajkowski’s acting: she has joined the cast of Lena Dunham‘s new romantic comedy series Too Much.

Comedian Megan Stalter plays the protagonist, Jessica, a workaholic New Yorker who leaves the Big Apple after a painful breakup and heads to London where she falls in love again, this time with a Brit named Felix (Will Sharpe, The White Lotus). Ratajkowski is reportedly playing Felix’s ex-girlfriend — the exact opposite of Jessica. Below is a photo of Dunham, her husband, and the Too Much stars Stalter and Sharpe.

Note: It’s not the first time Ratajkowkski has shared the big screen with strong female comedians: she played Mallory in the 2018 movie I Feel Pretty with Amy Schumer, as seen below in the memorable “I’m pretty insecure” bathroom scene.