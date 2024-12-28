Jennifer Garner Makes Big Announcement with Rita Wilson, “Lucky Me!”

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30, Juno, Alias) stars as the protagonist in the AppleTV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, which is based on the novel of the same title by Laura Dave.

Garner plays Hannah Hall, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice, The Nice Guys, Mare of Easttown) while trying to find out why and how her husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones) has mysteriously disappeared.

With the photo below of Garner smiling with fellow actress Rita Wilson (Runaway Bride, Sleepless in Seattle, Jingle All the Way), Garner wrote: “Lucky me, lucky us! We’re over the moon to welcome @ritawilson as the newest member of #TheLastThingHeToldMe family.”

Laura Dave, the author of The Last Thing He Told Me, wrote about Wilson joining the show’s second season: “Well this is the best ❤️❤️”.

Get ready to see more of Wilson: she stars in the upcoming romantic comedy series Too Much created by Lena Dunham (Girls). Comedian Megan Stalter plays the protagonist, a workaholic New Yorker who travels to London in the wake of a painful breakup and falls in love again.

Above is a photo of Dunham with her husband Luis Felber (in the forefront) with Too Much stars Stalter and Will Sharpe.

Note: Wilson played the mother of Marnie (Allison Williams) on Girls.