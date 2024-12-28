Josh Duhamel Smolders in “Pics That Didn’t Make the Cut”

Hollywood star Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Safe Haven, Las Vegas, All My Children) shared his family’s holiday card on Instagram and wrote: “Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the Duhamels!!”

Duhamel is married to his wife of two years, beauty pageant winner Audra Mari (Miss North Dakota Teen USA 2011, Miss North Dakota USA 2014, Miss World America in 2016). Mari is the mother of Duhamel’s second child, a son who was born in January.

Also in the Duhamel family holiday photo is Duhamel’s older son, Axl, 11, whose mother is former The Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie (Duhamel and Fergie divorced in 2019).

Duhamel also shared the photos that didn’t make the Christmas card cut. He captioned the series below: “Here are a few pics that didn’t make the cut for this year’s Christmas card. I rather like the mustache, but it got 86’d.”

More than one of Duhamel’s female fans disagreed with his wife’s decision to “86” the mustache. As one replied: “Merry Christmas to your beautiful family. Mustache looks sexy.” Others appreciate the “smolder” in the mustache photos.

Get ready to see more of Duhamel: he stars in the upcoming survival movie Off the Grid. He plays the protagonist, “a brilliant scientist” who goes on the run instead of weaponizing his invention. Bonus: Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets) co-stars.