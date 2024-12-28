Wynonna Judd Shares Family Photos of Son, “He Is Your Twin!”

Country music star Wynonna Judd is celebrating the 30th birthday of her son, Elijah Kelley.

Judd shared the family photos below and wrote: “My beloved son, my first born, who turns 30 today… I am so proud of the man you have become. Happy birthday, Elijah !!!!!!!!”

Judd’s fans are going wild over the slideshow which includes photos of Elijah over the years — as a toddler with a guitar and as an adult in his Sheriff K-9 Unit uniform — and with his mom. One fan replied: “Happy Birthday to your precious boy! He is your twin Wynonna Judd! What a big birthday for you both!”

Other fans are chiming in with stories of meeting Elijah and attest to how his mother “lights up” when she talks about her son when on stage. As one replied: “Momma is SO PROUD OF YOU 👏🏻”

Swipe to the final photo (Slide #7) to read the birth announcement in the paper: it reports that Elijah was born in a Nashville hospital where his grandmother, the late Naomi Judd, and his auntie, Hollywood movie star Ashley Judd were present for the delivery.

Note: Elijah’s father is Judd’s first husband, Arch Kelley III, who is also the father of Judd’s daughter, Grace Kelley. The couple divorced in 1998. Judd is married to her husband of 12 years, drummer Scott “Cactus” Moser.

Below are photos of Judd with Moser and friends celebrating Judd’s 60th birthday this summer.