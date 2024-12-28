Halle Berry Stuns in Plunging Swimsuit, “Naughty or Nice?”

Hollywood movie star Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball, Catwoman, Die Another Day) has been busy this season promoting her two recent films — the horror movie Never Let Go, and the buddy comedy Netflix movie The Union with Mark Wahlberg (The Departed, Transformers, Ted) and fellow Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash).

As seen below, the actress is celebrating her time off over the holidays in a black swimsuit with a plunging neckline and accessorized with a white Panama hat. She captioned the slideshow: “I can’t decide if I want to be naughty or nice this Christmas, but I am having a hell of a good time. Merry Christmas everyone!”

Swipe to see Berry with her partner Van Hunt, and soaking in the sun at the beach.

Get ready to see more of Berry: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie Crime 101 with Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (The Kids Are All Right, Spotlight), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick, A Complete Unknown), and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Dolores Claiborne).

Ruffalo plays a detective who tries to catch a jewel thief (Hemsworth) by adhering to the “Crime 101” rules.