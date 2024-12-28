Eva Longoria Stuns in String Bikini, “You’re in Great Shape”

Hollywood star Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Desperate Housewives, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Only Murders in the Building, Grand Hotel) is celebrating the holidays in a sun-soaked tropical getaway with her husband José Bastón, son, and stepdaughter.

When the brunette beauty shared the slideshow below — which starts with Longoria in a navy blue string bikini — she captioned it “Out of office.”

Longoria’s fans are going wild over the rare family photos and the stunning bikini pics. More than one replied: “You’re in great shape!”

Another inspired admirer wrote: “Imma just screenshot this so I can remind myself what my 2025 goals are, look more like Eva.”

Last time Longoria shared bikini pics was in July, when she captioned the photos (below): “Summer uniform.”

Get ready to see more of Longoria: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming remake of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip.

She and her Flamin’ Hot star Jesse Garcia play the parents of a Mexican American family who “have recently lost their connection to each other and their roots” and embark on a road trip that immediately goes hilariously wrong.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip will be in theaters on March 28, 2025. Bonus: Cheech Marin co-stars.