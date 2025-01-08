Jesse Watters Warns Canada Could Destroy GOP Advantage, “I Don’t Like That”

Despite claiming he wanted to quench his “imperial thirst,” Fox News host Jesse Watters warned that MAGA’s desire to abandon “make America great again” in favor of “Make America Bigger” could be an electoral hornet’s nest. President-elect’s floating of the idea to add Greenland, the Panama Canal, and a good chunk, if not all, of Canada is not only a recipe to cause chaos on the American flag but also chaos for the GOP.

That’s because Canada leans to the left politically, despite the seemingly imminent ascension of Pierre Poilievre, and if you annex parts of it for statehood, you might just have a blue state the size of Texas on your hands.

Fox News host Jesse Watters: The fact that Canadians don't want us to take them over makes me want to invade. I want to quench my imperialist thirst.



We live in the absolute dumbest time in American history pic.twitter.com/aRHMMXfvG8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 8, 2025

Watters talks above about dividing Canada into two states, with the political implications of adding “a Montana basically for Republicans and electorally a Texas for the Democrats.” Watters adds: “And I don’t like that.” [NOTE: Montana has two congress members in the U.S. House of Representatives and Texas has 38 of them.]