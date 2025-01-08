Trump Nominee “Pissed Off” at Democrats “Burning Us to the Ground”

Richard Grenell, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and former Acting Director of National Intelligence during the first Trump administration, shared a video from his home in Manhattan Beach, California.

Grenell, who has been nominated as Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions in the second Trump administration — he would report to the Secretary of State — wrote with the video (below):

“This is the view from my home in Manhattan Beach. The far left policies of Democrats in California are literally burning us to the ground. Stop voting for people who won’t use common sense water management and forest policies. I’m pissed off. You should be, too.”

Grenell is addressing reports that some of the hydrants firefighters are tapping to battle the blaze are dry. The Los Angeles Times quoted wealthy businessman Rick Caruso, a former Republican who was once the youngest-ever commissioner of the city’s Board of Water and Power, as saying reservoirs issues would be the cause of insufficient water supply.

“This is a window into a systemic problem of the city — not only of mismanagement, but our infrastructure is old,” Caruso said, who finished second in the campaign for LA mayor in 2022 to Mayor Karen Bass.