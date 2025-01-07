Hannity Reveals “I Kind of Like the Idea” of Canada Joining The U.S.

Fox News star Sean Hannity usually likes the ideas presented by President-elect Donald Trump, and Trump’s recent suggestions that Canada and Greenland become part of the United States are no exception.

At first glance, Trump’s suggestion that Canada be subsumed by the U.S. is unserious — mainly the result of a taunt aimed at lame duck Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump’s recent mocking of the liberal Trudeau has contained repeated references to the “great state of Canada,” denigrating Canadian sovereignty and implying that it already relies on American largesse for its sustenance.

Trump’s reported desire for the U.S. to acquire Greenland — a sparsely populated autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, of geographical military interest and rich in natural resources — is neither new nor as far-fetched as Trump’s idea of Canada applying for statehood. (Trump floated the idea of acquiring Greenland during his first term, too.)

Hannity: I kind of like the idea of Greenland and Canada joining the US. I think we should invite them in. pic.twitter.com/1zmXD7NMgI — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2025

Hannity, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, says he’s open to both of these merger-acquisition proposals. “By the way,” he says, “I kind of like the idea — maybe you’ll join me — of Greenland, Canada joining the U.S. I think we should invite them in.”

Addressing another debate over the control of foreign property, Hannity says the U.S. — instead of the Panamanian government — should again control the Panama Canal, especially with China’s influence in Panama a growing concern.