U.S. Senator Threatens FBI Director: “Don’t Shred a Single Document”

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote a threatening letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray and shared it on social media with the caption: “I’m putting DOJ & FBI on notice: Don’t shred a single document. Don’t delete a single file. Accountability is coming. The Judiciary Committee WILL investigate.”

Hawley, who continues to claim that the FBI has been “spying on Christians,” wrote that he has “received reports” about DOJ and FBI employees destroying records before President Donald Trump returns to the White House.

I’m putting DOJ & FBI on notice: Don’t shred a single document. Don’t delete a single file. Accountability is coming. The Judiciary Committee WILL investigate – and find out who authorized spying on Christians, attacks on prolifers, the vendettas against Trump – all of it pic.twitter.com/ItjK06QpWT — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 3, 2024

MAGA supporter Lara Loomer mocked Hawley’s letter and wrote: “Another strongly worded letter. I’m sure Chris Wray is literally shaking.”

[NOTE: Wray, a Republican currently serving a 10-year term as FBI Director, was appointed by Trump during his first term as POTUS. Trump has announced his intent to replace Wray with former federal prosecutor Kash Patel in his second administration.]

Loomer isn’t the only MAGA follower mocking Hawley’s letter. Many are replying with an image of Hawley running out of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the building.

Philip Anderson, who was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions on January 6, replied to Hawley: “You’re a coward. J6 defendants are the main victims. No one is scared of you because you don’t even have the balls to stand up for your own voters. If you guys don’t free all the J6 prisoners you will lose the midterms.”

Note: Hawley was one of the 35 Republicans who voted against creating an independent commission to investigate the riot.