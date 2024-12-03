Trump Pardon Recipient Roger Stone Threatens To Sue Congressman “Into Oblivion”

After President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden, breaking a promise that he wouldn’t, U.S. Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) spoke about presidential pardons on CNN and mentioned conservative political consultant Roger Stone, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump in December 2020.

Note: In 2019, Stone was arrested in connection with Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation and charged in an indictment with witness tampering, obstructing an official proceeding, and five counts of making false statements.

A jury convicted Stone on all seven felony counts and he was sentenced to 40 months in prison before Trump commuted his sentence.

Trust fund Baby Congressman Dan Goldman just said on CNN that I blackmailed President Donald Trump into giving me a pardon, which is a LIE- PROVE your defamatory claim. It's put up or shut up time! pic.twitter.com/yd75jBnlmn — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) December 2, 2024

Stone responded to Goldman’s appearance on CNN by writing on X: “Trust fund Baby Congressman Dan Goldman just said on CNN that I blackmailed President Donald Trump into giving me a pardon, which is a LIE- PROVE your defamatory claim. It’s put up or shut up time!” (Stone’s “trust fund baby” comment presumably refers to Goldman’s wealth as an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co fortune.)

Stone added: “Better yet waive your congressional immunity, and I will sue your [expletive] into oblivion.”

Only X accounts that follow Stone, or accounts that he’s mentioned, can reply to his posts. As a result the majority of commenters are supportive of Stone and are encouraging him to sue Goldman.

Note: This isn’t the first time Goldman has criticized Stone. In July 2020, the former Assistant U.S. Attorney said of Stone: “Trump essentially commuted a co-conspirator.”

He added: “If there was any question as to what was on the mind of Roger Stone or what was on the mind of President Trump, Stone cleared it up today when he said that he could have flipped on Trump and it would have eased his situation…but he didn’t.”