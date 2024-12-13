Nicole Kidman Stuns in Strapless Rose Dress, “Naked Pink”

Hollywood movie star Nicole Kidman (The Hours, Moulin Rouge!, Eyes Wide Shut, Big Little Lies) is promoting her provocative new film Babygirl and turning heads on the red carpet.

As seen below, the Australian strawberry blonde actress stunned in a strapless white dress with pink rose petal embellishments and a black bow around her waist at the Los Angeles premiere. The gown is by Balenciaga.

Kidman’s fans are going wild over the romantic look. More than one replied: “Stunning!”

Celebrity makeup artist Kate Synnott describes her client as “the ultimate English Rose” and provides all the beauty products she used on the Oscar winner, including Superluminous Skin Glow Filter; Everyday Great Skin Hyaluronic Blur Concealer; Superbrow Luxe Precision Pencil; Arch-Ology Tinted Eyebrow Sculpting Gel; Supercheek Cream Blush; Quick Colour Contour Supergel; and Futurelipstick Luxe Shine in naked pink,” among others.

Get ready to see more of Kidman: she is reprising her role as Celeste for the highly anticipated third season of Big Little Lies with her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep.

Above is the trailer for Babygirl, which will be released in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024. Note: This is not a family film: Kidman plays a married-with-kids CEO who is seduced by a young intern.