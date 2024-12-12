Dolores Catania Stuns in Plunging Satin Corset, “Epic Updo”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania shared the photos below of her modeling a black satin corset with a plunging neckline — with a red sequin suit (by fashion designer Michael Costello).

She cleverly captioned the glamorous photos: “Kicking off the holiday season with a sleigh.”

Catania’s celebrity hair stylist Marissa Lynne Stissi shared the closeup photos below and wrote: “tis the season for great hair,” and added, “loving this updo for my Dolo.” Catania agrees with Stissi: “that’s an epic updo.”

Celebrity makeup artist Darian Marie Horn chimed in: “Had the most amazing day yesterday getting to glam up the beyond stunning Dolores Catania from Real Housewives of NJ for her holiday shoot ❤️ I can’t wait to share with you all the content we got!!”

Note: Still no word yet about who will be involved if there is a Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

After the dramatic Season 14 finale — the war between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga was never settled — Bravo executives just might want to recast the entire show, as they did recently with The Real Housewives of New York City.