Christian McCaffery, Olivia Culpo Teased by Mom, “You Guys Could Never”

When not on a football field with the NFL San Francisco 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey is often spending time with his bride, beauty pageant winner (Miss USA 2012, Miss Rhode Island 2012) and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model and actress Olivia Culpo. The power couple star in a new holiday ad for cosmetics brand Jo Malone London.

As seen in the ad below, the couple appears in a 1990s TV sitcom called The McCaffreys where Culpo struggles to buy Christmas presents online with slow dial-up internet connection and an iMac computer.

Spoiler alert: McCaffrey saves the day by having Jo Malone London products (candles and cologne) delivered to their house.

McCaffrey’s mother, Lisa McCaffrey, teased the couple on X by writing: “Nice work. But you guys could never handle the 80’s (insert laugh track now😂) ❤️❤️.” Christian and Olivia were born in the 1990s.

Based on the TikTok videos above and below of Culpo and her mother-in-law, Lisa McCaffrey would likely appear on the show, too.

Fans of both Christian and Olivia are chiming in with compliments on their acting chops and comedic delivery. More than one replied, “I would totally watch this show.” And another admitted: “I will never admit how many times I watched this. 5… it was 5 times 😂.”

If The McCaffreys were to become a reality, Culpo would bring on-camera experience from her 2020 reality series The Culpo Sisters and acting experience from her most recently film Clawfoot (2023) with Francesca Eastwood (daughter of Clint Eastwood) and Milo Gibson (son of Mel Gibson).

P.S. Above is a photo collage of Lisa McCaffrey in the 1980s.