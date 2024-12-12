Serena Williams Stuns in Red Hot Mini Dress, Nude Stilettos

The G.O.A.T. tennis legend Serena Williams is turning heads this week in a red hot button-down mini dress, with a pair of nude-colored stilettos. As seen in the photos below, Williams was promoting her makeup brand Wyn Beauty at a Vogue 100 event held at The Breakers Ocean Golf Course in Florida.

Williams wrote that she “Had an incredible time connecting with so many inspiring women at the Vogue100 x Wyn event in beautiful Palm Beach! 💖 Thank you all for making it such a memorable experience. Can’t wait to see you again!”

Williams’s fans are going wild over the photos. More than one replied: “Gorgeous as always” and “Stunning as always!”

Model, fashion influencer and Vogue 100 member Lilia Zeldis, below in the white dress (by designer Elena Perseil) with Williams, was also impressed with the tennis superstar and entrepreneur, whom she described as an “Inspiring, beautiful, businesswoman and mom, full of strength, energy and motivation.”

Williams also posed and danced in a black ruffle taffeta tennis mini dress (with neon shorts and sneakers) at another Wyn event in Miami.