Kristen Stewart Stuns in Tiny Shorts, Wedge Platforms

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga, Snow White and the Huntsman) isn’t on social media — but her fans are thankful that her celebrity stylist Tara Swennen is. Because Swinnen occasionally shares photos of Stewart from her fashion-forward photo shoots.

Swennen just dropped the series below of Stewart in Los Angeles modeling a grey wool cardigan and matching tiny shorts with a hint of white lace popping out of the hem. The star added sheer black hosiery, white ankle socks, and a pair of black wedge heels. The chic ensemble is by designer Magda Butrym.

Get ready to see more of Stewart: the brunette beauty is playing the late American astronaut Sally Ride in the upcoming biopic series The Challengers, which will tell the story of the seven crewmembers of NASA’s space shuttle program, the Challenger — and how Ride approached the investigation of the fatal disaster in 1986.

Kyra Sedgwick’s Big Swing Productions developed the project and said of Stewart, who will make her TV debut in The Challengers: “She has never done television, but when she read this she became obsessed with telling the story of Sally Ride from her own unique perspective that I won’t even try to paraphrase because she is so eloquent about it.”

Sedgwick added: “Who better to play Sally Ride than one of the great actors of her generation? As they say in Hollywood, passion wins the day.”

Note: Stewart is also working on another 1980s film, Flesh of the Gods, which focuses on a married couple in 1980s who live a life of luxury in Los Angeles and one night engage with a hedonistic group and enter a “surreal world of excess and violence.”