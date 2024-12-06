John Rich Threatens Republicans Who Don’t Support Pete Hegseth

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance continues to vocally support President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense, and many on Capitol Hill who are pledging their vote for Hegseth including Senator Katie Britt (R-LA).

When Britt shared the photos below of her meeting with Hegseth (and his wife, Penelope Hegseth) in her office, the Senator wrote: “During our conversation, I asked direct questions about allegations that have been reported by the media, which Pete answered with candor and transparency. Based on our meeting and his answers, he has my support.”

Vance replied: “Huge. Thanks to Katie for her leadership.”

[A stinging report in The New Yorker surfaced many alleged claims about Hegseth, and other outlets have alleged that even his colleagues at Fox harbored concerns about his drinking.]

I enjoyed meeting with @PeteHegseth and hearing about his plans to achieve President Trump’s peace through strength agenda. He is committed to putting our warfighters in the best position and returning the Pentagon’s focus to our force’s lethality.



We also had a great discussion… pic.twitter.com/VKt0fVuNmt — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) December 5, 2024

Trump supporter and country music singer John Rich replied to Sen. Britt: “Thank you, Senator! Can you please have a chat with the R’s threatening to keep him out? Please let them know that I, and many others will mount primary opponents against them should they shoot down this nomination. We The People are watching very closely.”

(NOTE: The primary threat can be a powerful weapon to keep apostate legislators from straying. Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk has also been threatening reluctant GOP legislators with primary fights.)

Note: Rich, as a member of the musical duo Big & Rich, performed at Trump’s inaugural ball in 2017, and in 2022 released the song “Progress” (which criticizes President Joe Biden) on Trump’s social media network Truth Social because according to Rich, “they still allow free speech over there.”