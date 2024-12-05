President-elect Donald Trump is entering his second term on the notion that he has been issued a mandate by the American people, especially having defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in each of the so-called swing states.

Trump triumphed in the electoral college and also won the popular vote, if by a small margin that did not quite give him a plurality. Still, Trump won more than 49% of the vote — a bigger percentage than when he won the presidency in 2016 (46%) — and became the first Republican to win the popular vote since 2004, when George W. Bush did it while America fought wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

With such a close 2024 vote, the legitimacy of Trump’s self-declared “mandate” is up for debate. But for Trump’s top supporters, there is no ambiguity in the results, nor much recognition of legitimacy of opposing views.

Strong MAGA adherents like the Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk interpret Trump’s win as a license not merely to override and neglect the losing side’s concerns — portraying these as irrelevant because of the empowering election results — but also as license to squash dissent from any source, including Republican legislators.

We are learning a lot about Joni Ernst and the Senate establishment right now. Trump faithful are talking about finding a primary challenger. This is getting very serious. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 5, 2024

As doubts swirled this week around the conduct and confirmation path of Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, Kirk issued a threat to Republicans in the Senate who are taking seriously their “Advice and Consent” duty in vetting cabinet choices.

On X, Kirk took aim at Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), herself a veteran, saying aloud that the new MAGA GOP intends to “primary” the “Senate establishment.”

“We are learning a lot about Joni Ernst and the Senate establishment right now,” Kirk wrote as Ernst stood (perhaps) in Hegseth’s way. “Trump faithful are talking about finding a primary challenger.

(Kirk elsewhere targeted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) with the same warning, as there are rumors that Graham is also resistant to Hegseth’s appointment.)

Kirk called the public discussion about Hegseth’s fitness for office preceding the Senate vetting and confirmation process a case of “character assassination.”

Being told Joni Ernst and Lindsay Graham are trying to end Pete Hegseth.



This is a direct attempt to undermine the President and his voters.



Pete Hegseth is the redline. If you vote against him, primaries will ensue. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 5, 2024

In response, one active MAGA supporter responded that any Republican’s future relevance — and viability — was contingent on their falling in line with Trump’s agenda and choices, and surrendering the autonomy and responsibility elected officials have to their consciences and constituents.

It’s that simple, either support Trump and his agenda or your political career is over — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 5, 2024

Former Republican and prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, who has been a high-volume Trump detractor for years, used Kirk’s threat on X as an example of what he characterizes as an authoritarian MAGA strategy of intimidation, writing that “MAGA is a political movement that governs through the use of fear, threats and intimidation.”