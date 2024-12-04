JD Vance Attacks Media “Trying to Destroy” Hegseth, Defends His Mom

Pete Hegseth’s mother, Penelope Hegseth, appeared on Fox News to defend her son — Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense — after an email she wrote seven years ago, accusing her son of being “an abuser of women,” resurfaced and gained media attention.

“Thank you for your belief in my son” – Pete Hegseth’s mother sets the record straight in appearance on Fox & Friends pic.twitter.com/YwfzYbXYCv — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 4, 2024

With a gold cross necklace prominently displayed around her neck, Mrs. Hegseth thanked President-elect Donald Trump for believing in her son, who is, she said, “not that man he was seven years ago — and I am not that mother.”

Hegseth’s mother looked into the camera and said she wanted specifically to address the female Senators on the Hill: “I really hope you will not listen to the media,” she said, “and that you will listen to Pete.”

Defending the nominee, and Mrs. Hegseth and her appearance on Fox News, Vice President-elect JD Vance wrote: “She points out that she sent an emotional email, and then apologized two hours later. The media never talks about the apology because they’re trying to destroy him, not tell the truth.”

Pete Hegseth's mom on Fox and Friends this morning defending her son. She points out that she sent an emotional email, and then apologized two hours later.



The media never talks about the apology because they're trying to destroy him, not tell the truth. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 4, 2024

X user Gary Koepnick replied to Vance: “Was his mom lying? Because that’s all that really matters isn’t it? What difference does it make that she apologized if she was telling the truth when she wrote it?”

Note: This is not the first time Vance has attacked the media for its coverage of Hegseth.

Vance responded to an AP article filed on November 15 (Trump Pentagon pick had been flagged by fellow service member as possible ‘Insider Threat’) by writing: “They’re attacking Pete Hegseth for having a Christian motto tattooed on his arm. This is disgusting anti-Christian bigotry from the AP, and the entire organization should be ashamed of itself.”

In the article, AP reported that Hegseth “was was flagged as a possible ‘Insider Threat’ by a fellow service member due to a tattoo on his bicep that’s associated with white supremacist groups.”